LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 9.4%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 22,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 56,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

LexaGene Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

