Lido Staked ETH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.43 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $4.43 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,164.59 or 0.07013535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,836,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,834,818.48761882 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,162.74423225 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $10,178,746.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

