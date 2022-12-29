Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 4.2%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 1,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Light Stock Down 4.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
Light Company Profile
Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.
