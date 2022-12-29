Linear Price Reaches $0.0050 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Linear has a market cap of $49.56 million and approximately $581,058.18 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

