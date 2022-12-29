Liquity USD (LUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.85 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006182 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $182.76 million and $6.85 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 178,465,216 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

