Lisk Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $98.14 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00027043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004455 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002534 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004919 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

