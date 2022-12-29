LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,076. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

