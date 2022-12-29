Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Down 0.1 %

Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 4,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,914. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

