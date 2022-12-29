Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $483.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $351.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

