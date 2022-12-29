Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0281

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $44.86 million and $648,015.17 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

