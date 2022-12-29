LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $69.89 million and $3.03 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

