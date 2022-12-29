Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Makita Trading Up 2.8 %

MKTAY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.94. Makita has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

