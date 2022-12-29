Maple (MPL) Price Hits $3.11 on Top Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00018688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $248,469.70 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $892.35 or 0.05371361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00498381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.74 or 0.29529305 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.