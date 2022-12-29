Maple (MPL) Price Hits $3.11 on Top Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00018688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $248,469.70 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $892.35 or 0.05371361 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00498381 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.74 or 0.29529305 BTC.
Maple Coin Profile
Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Maple Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.