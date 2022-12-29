Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 108.6% in December

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,800 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the November 30th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 222,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,647. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 87.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

