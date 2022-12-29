Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.05 on Thursday, hitting $347.00. 7,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

