Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance
MRTI traded up $18.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.90. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.03. Maxus Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $149.00 and a 1 year high of $325.00.
About Maxus Realty Trust
