Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance

MRTI traded up $18.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.90. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.03. Maxus Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $149.00 and a 1 year high of $325.00.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

