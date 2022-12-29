Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
