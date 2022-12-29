McDonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.01. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

