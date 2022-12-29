McDonald Partners LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

CL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.15. 6,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,612. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

