Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 0.5%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of C$39.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.
