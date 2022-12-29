Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 0.5%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 29,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of C$39.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:MDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

