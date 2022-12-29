Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.65). 19,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 328,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.64).

Medica Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.47. The stock has a market cap of £171.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,300.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart Quin bought 59,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £74,875 ($90,363.26).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

