Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Raised by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

