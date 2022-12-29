Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 86.8% in December

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDNA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

MDNA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 437,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,572. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $270,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

