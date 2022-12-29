MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Trading Down 2.5 %
MediciNova stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
