MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.5 %

MediciNova stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

