Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. Meiji has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

