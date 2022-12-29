Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mercari Price Performance

Shares of Mercari stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

