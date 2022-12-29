Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mercari Price Performance
Shares of Mercari stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.
About Mercari
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercari (MCARY)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.