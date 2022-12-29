MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,439.28

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $54.50 million and approximately $89,439.28 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

