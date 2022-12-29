MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 333.75 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.01). 27,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 44,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.01).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,216.67. The company has a current ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

