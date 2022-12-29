Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 6.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53. 132,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 272,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Bharucha purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $142,400 in the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.