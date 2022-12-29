Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $411,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.09. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,237. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.