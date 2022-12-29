Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $411,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.09. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,237. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.