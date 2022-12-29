Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 1,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

