Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MMSMY remained flat at $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.89.
