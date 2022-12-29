Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 363,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $9,821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RDY opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.28 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

