Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $174.30 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 3.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.43% of Baidu worth $174,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

