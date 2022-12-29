Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $88.96 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,741 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Centene were worth $88,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

