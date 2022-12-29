Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,990 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.45% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $43,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RBA opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

