Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.80 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $60.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $146.14 or 0.00877922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,646.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00401413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00094745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00590573 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00253511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00228466 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,220,137 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

