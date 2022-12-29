Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.39 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Monero has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $63.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.83 or 0.00877655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,615.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00401255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00093800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00600655 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00254959 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00229006 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,219,981 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

