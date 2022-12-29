Moonbeam 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.79 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $165.98 million and $3.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007753 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003732 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,738,422 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

