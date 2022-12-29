Moonbeam Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $165.86 million and $3.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00065147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007642 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003695 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,711,833 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

