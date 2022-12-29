Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the November 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mount Rainier Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 370,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Up 8.2 %

Mount Rainier Acquisition stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,565. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

