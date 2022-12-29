Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Head to Head Review

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Moxian (BVI)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 0.57 $79.62 million ($1.15) -1.25 Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 44.45 -$2.74 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Moxian (BVI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 339.81%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Risk and Volatility

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Moxian (BVI) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Moxian (BVI)

(Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.