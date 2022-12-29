Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 17,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MURGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($257.45) to €246.00 ($261.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($258.51) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($351.06) to €350.00 ($372.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($295.74) to €320.00 ($340.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

