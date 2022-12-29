Nano Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Nano has a market cap of $86.50 million and $1.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,571.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00400741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00883749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00093215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00599709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00250329 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

