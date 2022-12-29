Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Increased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.