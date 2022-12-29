National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

National Express Group Trading Down 22.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

