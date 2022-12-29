Navcoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $268.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00113528 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00187443 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055773 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,170,283 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

