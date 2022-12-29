Neo Price Reaches $6.13 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Neo has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $432.09 million and approximately $18.67 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.13 or 0.00036898 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
