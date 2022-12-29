Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $78.31 million and $1.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,637.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00401191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00879762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00598899 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00253853 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.