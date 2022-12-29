Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the November 30th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $214,710 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,558. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
