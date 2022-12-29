Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the November 30th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $214,710 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 142,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,558. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

